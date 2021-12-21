Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 21,748 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,748 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.57% of La-Z-Boy worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,855,000 after purchasing an additional 66,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,015,000 after acquiring an additional 56,282 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,075,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,982,000 after acquiring an additional 31,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,055,000 after acquiring an additional 288,640 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.03.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $2,288,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,444 shares of company stock worth $7,230,892. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

