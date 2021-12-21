Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 24,324 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,324 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Sterling Bancorp worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after purchasing an additional 42,410 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,832,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STL stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

