Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 29,691 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,691 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 3.39% of NN worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NNBR. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of NN by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,296,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 598,449 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NN by 2,110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 356,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 340,046 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $168.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.14. NN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. NN had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeri J. Harman acquired 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warren A. Veltman bought 20,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,740 shares of company stock valued at $135,875 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NNBR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

