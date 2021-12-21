Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 32,260 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 373,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,260 shares during the period. B&G Foods accounts for about 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.58% of B&G Foods worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,436,000 after acquiring an additional 138,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,898,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after buying an additional 371,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,014,000 after buying an additional 102,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,401,000 after buying an additional 47,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of BGS opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.34.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.