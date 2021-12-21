Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 39,007 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,007 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Xperi worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,693,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,053,000 after acquiring an additional 158,288 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,542,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,316,000 after acquiring an additional 204,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 68,441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Xperi by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 207,312 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xperi by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 710,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.84 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

