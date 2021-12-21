Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 3,945 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.3% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.57% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $153.21 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.84 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.76.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

