Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 4,430 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $149.91 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $204.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.57 and a 200 day moving average of $172.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,465 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,423. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

