Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 56,999 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,999 shares during the quarter. Ares Commercial Real Estate makes up about 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.41% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,020,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,060,000 after acquiring an additional 616,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,193,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,578,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 803,484 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after purchasing an additional 163,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 880,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 129,604 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACRE. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

