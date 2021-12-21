Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 61,822 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,822 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of CommScope worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMM stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

