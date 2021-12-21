Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 67,819 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 785,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,819 shares during the quarter. NextGen Healthcare accounts for about 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 1.17% of NextGen Healthcare worth $11,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 437.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 537,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after buying an additional 437,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 395,354 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 333,260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $5,342,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $3,224,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $56,933.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

