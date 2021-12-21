Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 73,565 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,565 shares during the quarter. Diebold Nixdorf makes up approximately 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.40% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $11,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 565,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 539,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after acquiring an additional 414,773 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 315,060 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,531,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 267,166 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew Goldfarb bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DBD opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

