Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 7,410 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. Group 1 Automotive accounts for 1.6% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.48% of Group 1 Automotive worth $16,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $42,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $176,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $2,460,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $191.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $115.19 and a one year high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

