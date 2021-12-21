Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 7,550 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of EnerSys worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 9.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 391.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 24,439 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in EnerSys by 19.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.18.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.