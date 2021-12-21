Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 8,063 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor accounts for 1.6% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Deckers Outdoor worth $15,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $108,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,941 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $339.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $276.70 and a one year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DECK. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.42.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.