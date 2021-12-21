Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Takes Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 397,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of Realogy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Realogy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Realogy by 30.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Realogy by 114.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Realogy by 157.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Realogy by 137.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares in the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

RLGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

RLGY opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Realogy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.