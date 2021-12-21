Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,028 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of AMERISAFE worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMSF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 304,095 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after buying an additional 45,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,426,000 after buying an additional 30,195 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The company has a market cap of $991.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

