Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.3% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.57% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $13,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LGND. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

LGND opened at $153.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.00. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $96.84 and a one year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGND. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

