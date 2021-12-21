Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.05). Smith Micro Software posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 944,951 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 495,367 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 484,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 459,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 442,279 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. 305,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,830. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $276.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

