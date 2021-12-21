Smoothy Hits One Day Trading Volume of $621,185.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for about $0.0924 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Smoothy has a total market cap of $470,166.67 and $621,185.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.16 or 0.08171932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,347.37 or 1.00036458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00072635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00047115 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

