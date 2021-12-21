Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Snap by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Snap by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,024,000. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Snap stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 182,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,381,578. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,848,962 shares of company stock valued at $112,539,187 in the last quarter.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

