Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Snap-on worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $204.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.56. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.56 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.77%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNA. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

