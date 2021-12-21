Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Shares Bought by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) by 775.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,383 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.51% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNAB. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. 6,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,771. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

