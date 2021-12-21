Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Shares Down 1.1%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.63. 1,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 8,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Resources in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

