Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLNO) recently:

12/17/2021 – Soleno Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. "

12/15/2021 – Soleno Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Soleno Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2021 – Soleno Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

12/4/2021 – Soleno Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/25/2021 – Soleno Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Soleno Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2021 – Soleno Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

SLNO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,494. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,400 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 419,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 744,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 339,900 shares in the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

