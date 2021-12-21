Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was upgraded by research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.
Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.82. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $69.83.
In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after buying an additional 57,313 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.
About Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.