Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was upgraded by research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.82. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after buying an additional 57,313 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

