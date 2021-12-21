SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,193.00

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $770,580.26 and approximately $12,193.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00051560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,986.36 or 0.08215076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,536.54 or 1.00023870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002651 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

