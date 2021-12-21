SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.09 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

