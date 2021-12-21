SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1,297.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,920 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,610,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,257,000 after acquiring an additional 605,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after acquiring an additional 562,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 242.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

