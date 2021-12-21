SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,151 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $50,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,220. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $41.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

