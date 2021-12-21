SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 4.1% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Key Financial Inc owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 54,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $80.48 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $91.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average of $84.19.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

