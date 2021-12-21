Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.00244149 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00030603 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00018849 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.05 or 0.00496825 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00074140 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.