Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Lowered to $61.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SR. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

NYSE SR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.15. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.31. Spire has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.84.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spire will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $869,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 300.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at about $3,020,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

