Splinterlands Market Capitalization Achieves $36.07 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00051132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.39 or 0.08148548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,451.95 or 0.99917527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00071876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00047612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.