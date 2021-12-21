SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its stake in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 28.7% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 28.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 3.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 209,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 73.7% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 329,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 139,658 shares in the last quarter.

SPTKU stock remained flat at $$9.99 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,617. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

