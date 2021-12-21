Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells $2,784,640.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $2,784,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $55,093.50.

On Monday, November 22nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $3,691,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $4,060,480.00.

Shares of SPT traded up $5.92 on Tuesday, hitting $93.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,184. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.51. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPT. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.40.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.