Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Trading Down 3.1%

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.37 and last traded at $27.63. Approximately 26,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,827,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

