St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,547.50

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,547.50 ($20.45) and traded as high as GBX 1,602.50 ($21.17). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,599.50 ($21.13), with a volume of 997,665 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STJ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($21.69) to GBX 1,635 ($21.60) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered St. James’s Place to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,837 ($24.27) to GBX 1,700 ($22.46) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,770 ($23.38) to GBX 1,800 ($23.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,498.75 ($19.80).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,554.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,547.50.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

