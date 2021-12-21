Stacks (STX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $50.16 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. Stacks has a market cap of $2.71 billion and $50.16 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00004312 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00178451 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00241977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00051034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.18 or 0.08167266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,290,216,210 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

