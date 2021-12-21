Stafi (FIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.67 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $13.67 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002486 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stafi has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.00258487 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000688 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00018687 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.62 or 0.00493099 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00075799 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

