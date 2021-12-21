Standard Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $4.73 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $237,926.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.40 or 0.08171761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,752.77 or 1.00139733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00072328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00047154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

