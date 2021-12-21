STASIS EURO Market Capitalization Tops $111.92 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0% higher against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $111.92 million and $6.39 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00039149 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006645 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 98,825,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

