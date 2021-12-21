State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 81,109 shares.The stock last traded at $51.71 and had previously closed at $51.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

In other State Auto Financial news, CEO Michael Larocco sold 1,833 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $94,307.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Earl Berkey sold 3,969 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $204,522.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,171 shares of company stock worth $12,255,566. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 79.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 182.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

