State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,456 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Leidos worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,110,806,000 after buying an additional 711,728 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,898,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 691.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 366,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after purchasing an additional 320,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Leidos by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Leidos by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,964,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.00. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

