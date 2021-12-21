State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 6,182 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Shares of STLD opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

