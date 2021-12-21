State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 169,387 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.32% of CareTrust REIT worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 94.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 303.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.