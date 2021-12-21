State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Howmet Aerospace worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,567,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,830,000 after purchasing an additional 657,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,311,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,650,000 after purchasing an additional 395,178 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,914,000 after purchasing an additional 175,964 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,445 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,281,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,946,000 after purchasing an additional 651,534 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.