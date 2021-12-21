State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,448 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NYSE BRO opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.61. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $68.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

