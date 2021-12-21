State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in RH were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in RH by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RH stock opened at $527.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. RH has a fifty-two week low of $411.88 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $623.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $660.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.73.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

