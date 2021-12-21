State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Truist upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $98.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $57.98 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

