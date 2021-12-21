State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.08 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,137,000 after acquiring an additional 359,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,701,000 after acquiring an additional 667,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after acquiring an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,157,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,743,000 after acquiring an additional 147,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,675,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.03. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

